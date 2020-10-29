Sikh body to celebrate inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) will celebrate the first anniversary of the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, its chief Satwant Singh said on Thursday.

The 4-km long corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan – the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev.

“We have decided in principle to celebrate the first anniversary of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor and for the purpose we will invite some two to three ministers and other government functionaries,” Singh told PTI.

Singh said that Sikhs from all parts of Pakistan would visit the corridor on November 9. “Some 500 to 1,000 locals visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib daily,” he said.

On November 9, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor as part of commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at a colourful ceremony. PTI