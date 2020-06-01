'Situation at border with India stable'

China on Monday said that the overall situation at the border with India was “stable and controllable”, and both the countries have “unimpeded” communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations.

The comments by Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The spokesman was responding to a question on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks that India will not let its “pride be hurt” in its latest border flare-up with China but is determined to settle the dispute through talks between the giant neighbours. “I want to assure the country that we will not let India’s pride be hurt in any circumstances,” Singh said in an interview to a news channel on Sunday. “At times, situations arise with China. It has happened before,” Singh said while insisting that India was striving to make sure that the “tension does not escalate”. “Negotiations are ongoing between the two countries at the military and diplomatic levels,” he said.