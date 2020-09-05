Latest News, World
UPDATED: September 5, 2020, 5:43 PM

Terror-bid foiled in Pakistan, 5.5 kg bomb defused

Source: Wikipedia ( ©Bundeswehr/Bienert)
Pakistani security forces on Saturday foiled a terror bid by defusing a 5.5 kg bomb planted on a roadside in northwest Pakistan.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) after an intelligence information recovered a remote-controlled bomb planted on a roadside in Janikhel area of Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neutralised the explosive.

The bomb was planted for a big terror activity by unknown terrorists, however quick action by the security forces averted the sabotage attempt, police said.

The improvised explosive device weighing 5.5 kg was also filled with Shrapnel to cause maximum damage.

