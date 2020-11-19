Treasure from the sky: Man becomes overnight millionaire after meteorite hits his roof

A coffin maker from Indonesia became a millionaire overnight after a meteor crashed through his roof. Josua hutagalung, 33 is from Sumatra area of Indonesia.

He became astronomically richer after he recently sold the meteorite for over 1 million pounds (9.8 crores)

Hutagalung was working outside his home in August when the 2.1 kg space rock smashed through the tin roof of his veranda, reported NDTV on Thursday.

“The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken,” he told news outlet Kompas at the time. “When I lifted it, the stone was still warm.”

He shared photos of the meteorite on Facebook, where they created a flurry of interest.

Tiba tiba batu hitam jatuh dari langit Bikin kagettttt…….. Tp apa pun itu mudah2an pertanda baik buat keluarga kami….Posted by Josua Hutagalung on Saturday, 1 August 2020

According to the Independent, the meteorite is carbonaceous chondrite – an extremely rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old.

It is reportedly worth around 645 pounds (approximately ₹ 63,000) per gram.

Josua Hutagalung has now sold the rock to a specialist collector – Jared Collins of the USA.

Mr Collins has reportedly re-sold it to fellow collector Jay Piatek, who has stored it in liquid nitrogen at the Centre for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University.

Hutagalung did not disclose the exact amount he was paid for the rare rock but he indicated that the amount was over 1 million pounds.

With the money he has received – estimated to be equivalent to 30 years worth of his salary – he plans to retire and build a new church in his village.