Latest News, Today's Paper, World
AP
Washington,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:51 PM

Trump's younger brother, Robert, is hospitalised in New York

AP
Washington,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:51 PM
File Pic
File Pic

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalised in New York, according to the White House.

The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere. Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised.

Robert Trump recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece Mary titled “Too Much and Never Enough.”

The president has said that Mary Trump’s book was a violation of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in connection to a financial settlement she received from the Trump family.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo of M S Dhoni

Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Mary is a daughter of the brothers’ eldest sibling, Fred Trump Jr, who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43. Robert Trump had previously worked for his older brother at the Trump Organisation.

Related News