Turkey says it ensure Morsi's death is not forgotten

Istanbul,
UPDATED: June 20, 2019, 3:14 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is determined to ensure that the “drama” surrounding former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi’s death is not forgotten.

Erdogan made the comments during a meeting with a group of foreign journalists on Thursday, a day after he claimed that Morsi didn’t die of natural causes but was killed.

He said: “In the same way that we didn’t allow the murder of the late Jamal Khashoggi to be forgotten we will never allow Morsi’s drama to be forgotten.” Erdogan was referring to the Saudi journalist who was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

The Turkish leader, who is a fierce critic of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, added that he believed that the United Nations would take up “Morsi’s suspicious death.”

