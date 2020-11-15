Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Dubai,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 12:52 AM

UAE grants 10-year golden residency visa to more professionals

The UAE on Sunday approved the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for more professionals, including PhD holders, physicians, engineers as well as graduates from certain universities, in a bid to keep the “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and help in nation-building.

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the major announcement in a series of tweets.

“Brothers and sisters, we approved today a decision to grant the 10-year golden visa to residents in the following categories: all PHD holders, all physicians, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, graduates from UAE accredited universities who scored Grade Point Average, GPA, of 3.8 and above,” he said in a tweet. The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families, the Gulf News reported.

