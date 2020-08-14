GK Top News, Latest News, Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: August 16, 2020, 12:09 AM

UAE-Israel peace deal | Pakistan says its 'approach' to be guided by Palestinian aspirations

Press Trust of India
Islamabad,
UPDATED: August 16, 2020, 12:09 AM

Pakistan said on Friday that the UAE and Israel’s decision to normalise ties would have long term consequences and Islamabad’s approach to it will be guided by its evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld.

In a deal brokered by the US, the UAE and Israel announced on Thursday that they agreed to establish full diplomatic ties and Israel will halt plans for annexation of parts of the West Bank that Palestinians see as a part of their future state.

The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel.

“We have noted the Joint Statement announcing the agreement of the UAE and Israel to have full normalisation of relations. This is a development with far-reaching implications,” Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said.

It said Pakistan has an abiding commitment to the full realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination.

Peace and stability in the Middle East region is also Pakistan’s key priority, said the FO.

“For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law,” it said.

Pakistan’s approach will be guided by its own evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved, said the FO.

