UK plans 'Covid passport' trials

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil a series of measures including so-called “Covid passports” to allow mass events such as sports matches and night clubs to resume safely as England’s lockdown is eased in phases.

In announcements expected on Monday, Johnson is expected to lay out details of trial events in the coming months that will explore how ventilation and testing before and after events could help audiences back into arenas and auditoriums – over a year after being shut down to control the spread of the deadly virus.

The pilot schemes involving what is being dubbed as “Covid-status certification” will include the football FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London and are expected to involve a smartphone app or a paper certificate. The trials will last until mid-May, when the next phase of lockdown easing is scheduled before a complete easing of restrictions by June 21 under Johnson’s roadmap.