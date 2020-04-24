Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 11:27 PM

US death toll crosses 50,000

The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US crossed the 50,000 mark on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the last 24 hours until Friday morning, as many as 3,176 people died from the coronavirus in the US, the university said.

It is one of the highest recorded numbers of death anywhere in the world since the pandemic began in China’s Wuhan city last year.

Globally, the COVID-19 cases exceeded 2.7 million, with more than 192,000 dead, the university said. The US accounted for nearly a third of the total number of cases, exceeding 869,000, and over a quarter of the fatalities with 50,031, a sombre landmark for the country.

