Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 10:57 PM

US House passes bipartisan resolution on Tibet

Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 10:57 PM
Trending News
File Photo. Source: Twitter

IED recovered in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

J&K people will teach PAGD a lesson in upcoming DDC polls: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Governor assures parties of smooth campaign for upcoming DDC polls

Relatives, friends and locals attend last rites of Mudasir Ali in Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. GK Photo

Condolences pour in for senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali; Omar Abdullah remembers him as 'tenacious reporter'

A bipartisan resolution recognising the cultural and religious significance of an autonomous Tibet and seeking peaceful solutions to the conflict has been passed by the US House of Representatives.

The resolution recognised the significance of the genuine autonomy of Tibet and the Tibetan people, and the work done by 14th Dalai Lama to promote global peace, harmony and understanding. Passed by a voice vote, the resolution determined that it would be beneficial to convene a bipartisan, bicameral forum, either through a Joint Meeting of Congress, a teleconference broadcast at the Capitol Visitor Center, or roundtable, between Members of Congress and His Holiness the Dalai Lama to discuss peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

Related News