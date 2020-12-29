US records highest deaths in Dec

More than 65,000 people have died of COVID19 in the US in the past 28 days, making December the worst month for coronavirus fatalities in the hardest-hit country in world since the start of the pandemic.

December’s figure, roughly equivalent to over 1.6 Americans lost to the virus every minute, marked a significant surge from that in the entire month of November which registered 36,964 fatalities, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of Tuesday morning, the overall death toll stood at 334,830, the highest in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University.