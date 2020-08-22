Today's Paper, World
GK News Network
New York,
UPDATED: August 22, 2020, 11:23 PM

World hits 800,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths

The world hit a grim coronavirus ilestone Saturday with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases.   That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Governments have been attempting to balance public health with economic health.

Officials believe the true numbers are far higher because of a lack of testing and reporting. In the U.S., the nation with the most infections, health officials believe there may be 10 times more cases than the confirmed 5.6 million. The U.S. Also leads the world in deaths, with more than 175,000.

