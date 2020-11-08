World leaders underline 'shared' priorities

Underlining the “shared” values and priorities — from climate change to trade and security — leaders across the globe cheered the victory of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they look forward to work together with America to combat the world’s greatest challenges.

In his congratulatory message, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underlined his country’s close ties with the US.

“We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world,” Trudeau said, adding that he look forward to work Biden-Harris administration as the two neighbours “tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden and wished Harris on her “historic achievement” as he emphasised on the US being the most important ally of the UK.

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security,” he tweeted.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he looks forward to building a great partnership with Biden.

“This is a profound time, not just for the United States, but our partnership and the world broadly,” he told reporters in Canberra.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration “to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance and ensure peace, freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond”.

Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Biden has been a “true friend” of the nation throughout his life.

“I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!” he tweeted. Wishes for Biden and Harris also poured in from several other leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Iraqi President Barham Salih, UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.