Xi chairs Chinese Communist Party's Politburo meeting

China’s ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping held a meeting of the powerful Politburo on Monday during which the top leaders reviewed the regulations on party building in the military and the election of primary-level organisations, the official media reported.

While there was no mention about any discussions about the tensions at the Line of Actual Control between India and China at the Politburo meeting chaired by Xi, Xinhua news agency reported that the meeting was held to review two sets of regulations on party building in the military and the election of primary-level party organisations.

Since he took over the leadership, 67-year-old Xi, who heads the CPC, the Central Military Commission – the overall high command of the two million-strong People’s Liberation Army – and the Presidency with prospects of life long tenure in power, carried out widespread reforms of the military with special emphasis that it should function under party’s leadership.Party leadership and party building are crucial to the development of the people’s armed forces, and bear on the cause of strengthening the military and the long-term stability of the ruling party and the country, according to the meeting, Xinhua reported.