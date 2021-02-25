Xi claims victory in eradicating poverty in China

President Xi Jinping on Thursday declared that China has achieved a “complete victory” in its fight against absolute poverty by lifting over 770 million people out of it in the last four decades, calling it another “miracle” created by the world’s most populated country.

Absolute poverty has been eradicated in China, Xi announced while addressing a gathering held here to mark the country’s accomplishments in poverty alleviation and honour its model poverty fighters.

“No country has been able to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in such a short time,” Xi said. Xi said that all poor people in rural areas have been lifted out of poverty.

With this, China, which has a population of around 1.4 billion, has achieved the UN goal of poverty eradication 10 years ahead of the 2030 deadline, he said.