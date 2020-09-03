Xi praises Chinese resistance spirit

President Xi Jinping on Thursday praised China’s spirit of resistance in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, saying any attempt to alter the nation’s course under Communist Party rule would be resisted by all of its 1.4 billion citizens.

“The Chinese people demonstrated to the world their patriotism, national character, heroism and a strong will to win during the war,” Xi, who is also Communist Party leader, said in a speech following the ceremony.

“The Chinese people will refuse any person or any force that attempts to distort the history of the Communist Party, its character or its mission,” he said. Xi’s remarks come as China faces increasing political and economic pressure from the U.S., friction along its border with India and push-back from European countries and Southeast Asian nations over its economic and territorial ambitions.