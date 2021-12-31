2022 Year of Science

Science is not just about inventions and technological advancements, it is also about the spirit of rational inquiry that can guide us in our lives. The constitution mentions this as one of our Fundamental Duties (Article 51A(h)--to develop scientific temper and spirit of inquiry. A focus on creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration is essential to prepare students for the future. We need to create the right ecosystem for the youngsters to become future leaders in science and lead our nation into the 21st century, as envisaged in NEP 2020.

We need to move beyond classrooms for better science communication in regional languages to reach out to people in their mother tongue and to inculcate a scientific temper and the spirit of inquiry. At the same time, government must take steps to popularize science through books, documentary and broadcasts.