3 things startups must focus on to survive ‘tech winter’

OPTIMIZE SPENDING

There’s no doubt that in times like these, investors are apt to focus on the fundamentals, with an emphasis on revenue rather than growth, and an accompanying desire to see costs streamlined and more conservatively managed. Some of the biggest costs a startup takes on when starting out include people, marketing, and the cloud infrastructure the business is built on, so founders must assess if they are using cloud services efficiently.

This means ensuring that they are choosing the most cost-effective pricing models and aren’t using more cloud services than they actually need. There are tools offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which startups can leverage to ensure that they are using the cloud optimally.

An example is Indian AI-based data solutions startup, iMerit Technology, whose revenue growth has nearly doubled every year for the past five years. To ensure they’re managing their tech costs as they scale, iMerit has taken advantage of AWS’s Cloud Financial Management Support to deep dive on their cloud spend analysis and uncover opportunities to run more efficiently. Through this exercise, the start-up discovered that services like Savings Plans and rightsizing their instance usage could reduce their cloud spend by about 20% per month.