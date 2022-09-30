38% at moderate-to-high risk of heart disease, says survey

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Heart Day, a survey by SBI General Insurance Company has found that about 6% are at high risk of contracting heart disease and around 32% are at moderate risk. The company had conducted ‘Know your Heart Health’ initiative in association with Apollo 24|7. This survey helped respondents to know and understand the impact of their lifestyle choices on their heart health through a series of related questions.
1. 6% of the respondents are in the range of high-risk to heart health and around 32% fall in the moderate risk range
2. The high-risk range has maximum respondents in the age group of 36 to 45 years which comprises of 32% of the total respondents in this range. While the low to no risk range of heart health majorly comprises of respondents in the age group of 26 to 35 years which stands at 33%.
3. Around 67% respondents with the co-morbidity, diabetes fall under the risk range of high to moderate risk to their heart health. This includes a considerable number of people in the age group of 25 to 45 years
4. 55% of respondents with co-morbidities such as high blood pressure, fall in the high-risk category of heart health, largely belonging to the age group of 36 to 45 years
5. Around 60% of respondents with no or very little exercise (less than 30 minutes a week) have shown high or moderate risk to their heart health
The World Heart Federation (WHF) celebrates World Heart Day on 29 September every year to instil awareness about life-threatening effects of cardiovascular ailments. It also aims to educate people on ways to prevent cardiovascular diseases. Cardiac ailments have been on the rise in India and several factors such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, genetics and even choices such as smoking and a diet high in saturated fat increase risk of heart diseases.
Anand Pejawar, deputy managing director, SBI General Insurance, said, “With the increasing instances of heart diseases, especially amongst younger people, it is important for us to take proactive steps and maintain a healthy lifestyle. One should also opt for a comprehensive health insurance policy with critical illness benefit (Riders) that covers and safeguards you and your loved ones from any unexpected heart-related medical exigencies. It ensures that such unforeseen circumstances don’t drain you financially. Through our various efforts and initiatives in this direction, we aim to raise awareness and encourage people to make smarter health and financial choices.”