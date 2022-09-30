38% at moderate-to-high risk of heart disease, says survey

1. 6% of the respondents are in the range of high-risk to heart health and around 32% fall in the moderate risk range

2. The high-risk range has maximum respondents in the age group of 36 to 45 years which comprises of 32% of the total respondents in this range. While the low to no risk range of heart health majorly comprises of respondents in the age group of 26 to 35 years which stands at 33%.

3. Around 67% respondents with the co-morbidity, diabetes fall under the risk range of high to moderate risk to their heart health. This includes a considerable number of people in the age group of 25 to 45 years