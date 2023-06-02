3rd June : World Cycle Day | The Power of Bicycles

One of the retired senior Professors shared very interesting facts about cycling during yesteryears in Kashmir. The Professor had purchased the bicycle from the wholesalers at Hari-Singh High Street for rupees 49 and 8 annas. The saddle was attached with a tool box, carrying a few wrenches, solution tube and a few rubber patches. The frame of the bicycle had arrangement to fix one small pump. The police used to fine a person for carrying a double seat on a cycle or riding a cycle without dynamo light after dusk. A token bearing number and year was screwed on the handle of the cycle. During the year 1954 the Principal of Amar Singh College Sahibzada Mohammad Ahmad used to come to college on a cycle of green colour. Prof JN Dhar (Thus) of physics department and Sheikh Ghulam Ahmad of economics, who later became chief secretary, were also the pride owners of a bicycle. The students would often discuss the quality, color and the conditions of the bicycles of privileged professors. Post retirement many academicians live a sedentary life style and suffer from co-morbidities. The University Council few years back strongly recommended the promotion of cycling culture in university students. This needs to be implemented in letter and spirit. Cycling improves strength, balance and coordination. It may also help to prevent falls and fractures. Riding a cycle is an ideal form of exercise if you have osteoarthritis, because it is a low-impact exercise that places little stress on joints. Consistently cycling stimulates and improves our heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and regulates blood sugar levels. Research has also demonstrated that people who cycle to work have two to three times less exposure to pollution than car commuters, so their lung function is improved.

A longitudinal study conducted over period of 14 years with 30,000 people aged 20 to 93 years found that regular cycling protected people from heart disease. Cycling can help to protect you from serious diseases such as stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. Riding a cycle is healthy, fun and a low-impact form of exercise for all ages. Cycling is easy to fit into your daily routine by riding to the nearby shops, park, school or work. Over 50 percent of the human population knows how to ride a cycle. In China, 37.2 percent of the population use bicycles. The readers will be surprised to learn that there is a big cycle graveyard in China. In Belgium and Switzerland, 48 percent of the population rides. In Japan, it is 57 percent, and in Finland it’s 60 percent. In Kashmir it is 6 % who regularly cycle. The Netherlands holds the record as the nation with the most bicycles per capita. Cyclists also abound in Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Denmark. The Danish capital, Copenhagen, is considered the most bicycle-friendly city in the world. It’s known as the “City of Cyclists,” where 52 percent of the population uses a bike for the daily commute. Bicyclist commuters are generally healthier than those who drive motor vehicles to work. When the people of Copenhagen were asked why they choose to ride their bicycles rather than ride in a car or on public transportation they answered simply “because it’s the fastest way of getting around in the city.” The cycle offers an economic, comfortable, easy, and sustainable way of human mobility— for the rich, and the poor. It’s still a major mode of active transport for many cities in emerging countries and could continue to be if encouraged as an alternative to the car.