4 rooms, 11 classes, 125 students: Welcome to GHS Saidapora!

Situated barely three kilometres from Sopore town, the Government High School (GHS) Saidapora in Dangerpora education zone has an enrollment of 125 students in 11 classes. But till date the government has provided only three classrooms for the school and one office room. A visit to the institute depicts the grim scenario of the education sector in the J&K. The infrastructural standards of this school punctures the tall claims of the School Education Department which boasts of taking the education sector to new heights at a time when the government is all set to implement National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in J&K which promises countless revolutionary initiatives. While the institution needs accommodation of more than 11 rooms for students from kindergarten to class 10th, the department has provided only three rooms for the accommodation of the students. “It is all a mess here as we have to adjust three to four classes in one room and at times students take classes in the open," a school teacher said.

These educational institutions exist at a time when the J&K administration has termed the 2022 as an year of academic transformation and making tall claims of filling infrastructural gaps in all educational institutions across J&K. Teachers at this institution keep searching for shadows to adjust the open air class for the students while during rains, the students are either crammed with students of other classes or sent home.