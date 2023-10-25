A dismal scenario

Lack of Interest of Parents to Educate Their Children

Parental involvement and support are crucial for a child's success in education. However, in many parts of Tehsil Gool, a lack of interest on the part of parents in their children's education is a significant problem. There are various reasons for this disinterest.

First, poverty is a pervasive issue in the region, which forces many parents to prioritize immediate economic needs over their children's long-term educational prospects. In such cases, children may be required to work or contribute to household income, effectively ending their educational journey prematurely.

Second, the lack of awareness and education among parents themselves can result in a lack of understanding of the value of education. If parents themselves have had limited access to quality education, they may not fully comprehend the opportunities it can provide for their children.

Finally, issues like early marriages, gender biases, and social norms can lead parents to undervalue education, particularly for their daughters. These factors contribute to a lower level of interest in their children's academic success, further diminishing the value of education in the region.