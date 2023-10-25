A dismal scenario

DR SHMOON ARFAN
Education is often described as the cornerstone of societal progress and individual growth. It empowers individuals, lifts communities out of poverty, and fuels economic development. Unfortunately, not all regions enjoy the same benefits of education, and Tehsil Gool in District Ramban is one such place where the value of education has been diminishing. This article explores the reasons behind the low value of education in this region, with a focus on the lack of awareness, the influence of drugs among the youth, indulgence in illicit relationships at an early age, parental disinterest in their children's education, and the excessive use of mobile phones among the youth.
The State of Education in Tehsil Gool
Tehsil Gool, situated in the picturesque District Ramban of the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, is a region that has long struggled with educational challenges. While the Indian government has made significant efforts to improve the educational landscape across the country, several factors have led to the devaluation of education in this particular area.
Lack of Awareness
One of the primary factors contributing to the low value of education in Tehsil Gool is the lack of awareness about the importance of education. Education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about enhancing one's understanding of the world, improving critical thinking skills, and opening doors to better opportunities. Unfortunately, a significant portion of the population in Gool remains unaware of these advantages.
Limited access to information and lack of proper communication channels exacerbate this problem. Many families, especially in the remote and economically disadvantaged areas, are not fully informed about the long-term benefits of education. This lack of awareness often results in parents and children not recognizing the value of education, leading to high dropout rates and low motivation to excel in school.
Influence of Drugs Among the Youth
Another pressing issue in Tehsil Gool is the alarming rise of drug abuse among the youth. This menace has a direct impact on the value of education in the region. Drug addiction is not only detrimental to physical health but also severely impairs cognitive abilities and motivation. When the youth are addicted to drugs, their focus shifts from education to substance abuse, leading to a vicious cycle of ignorance and underachievement.
The drug problem is further compounded by the lack of rehabilitation and counseling services in the region, leaving the youth with few resources to overcome their addiction and refocus on their education. As a result, educational institutions are grappling with disinterested, unfocused, and struggling students, further diminishing the value of education in Gool.
Wrong behaviour at an early age
In many parts of Tehsil Gool, it is not uncommon to find teenagers indulging in wrong ways of relating to each other. While relationships are a natural part of growing up, early engagement in such relationships often distracts young minds from their studies and personal development.
The societal pressure and norms that surround such relationships can be detrimental to educational pursuits. Young students may prioritize these relationships over their studies, often leading to early dropouts and limited career prospects. Such decisions can have a profound and long-lasting impact on their future and, consequently, the region's overall development.
Lack of Interest of Parents to Educate Their Children
Parental involvement and support are crucial for a child's success in education. However, in many parts of Tehsil Gool, a lack of interest on the part of parents in their children's education is a significant problem. There are various reasons for this disinterest.
First, poverty is a pervasive issue in the region, which forces many parents to prioritize immediate economic needs over their children's long-term educational prospects. In such cases, children may be required to work or contribute to household income, effectively ending their educational journey prematurely.
Second, the lack of awareness and education among parents themselves can result in a lack of understanding of the value of education. If parents themselves have had limited access to quality education, they may not fully comprehend the opportunities it can provide for their children.
Finally, issues like early marriages, gender biases, and social norms can lead parents to undervalue education, particularly for their daughters. These factors contribute to a lower level of interest in their children's academic success, further diminishing the value of education in the region.
Excessive Use of Mobile Phones Among the Youth
The proliferation of technology and smartphones has brought both opportunities and challenges. In Tehsil Gool, the excessive use of mobile phones among the youth poses a significant threat to the quality of education. With the easy availability of smartphones and affordable data plans, teenagers are spending an increasing amount of time on social media, instant messaging, and online gaming, diverting their attention from their studies.
This excessive screen time not only affects academic performance but also hampers the development of critical thinking and communication skills. It can also lead to a lack of physical activity and sleep, further impacting cognitive abilities and overall well-being.
Additionally, unregulated internet access can expose young minds to inappropriate content, which can have detrimental effects on their emotional and psychological development.
Solutions for Improving the Value of Education in Tehsil Gool
Addressing the issue of the diminishing value of education in Tehsil Gool is a complex challenge, but there are several key steps that can be taken to improve the situation:
Raising Awareness: Launch community-based campaigns and educational programs to raise awareness about the importance of education. Local leaders, teachers, and parents can play a crucial role in disseminating information about the long-term benefits of education.
Combatting Drug Abuse: Establish rehabilitation and counseling centers to address the drug addiction problem among the youth. These centers can provide support and guidance to those affected, enabling them to break free from the cycle of substance abuse and refocus on their education.
Parental Involvement: Encourage parental involvement in their children's education. Community workshops and seminars can help parents understand the value of education and provide guidance on how to support their children's learning journey.
Digital Literacy Programs: Promote digital literacy and responsible smartphone usage among the youth. Provide training on how to use technology for educational purposes, emphasizing the importance of balance between online activities and studies.
Quality Education: Improve the quality of education by enhancing the curriculum, providing teacher training, and ensuring that schools have necessary infrastructure and resources.
Community Involvement: Engage local community leaders, NGOs, and civil society organizations in initiatives to uplift the value of education. Collaborative efforts can have a significant impact on the region's educational landscape.
Conclusion
The lessening of the value of education in Tehsil Gool, District Ramban, is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention. A combination of factors, including a lack of awareness, drug abuse among the youth, early engagement in illicit relationships, parental disinterest, and excessive smartphone usage, has contributed to this problem. However, through a concerted effort involving government agencies, educational institutions, parents, and the community, it is possible to reverse this trend.
Dr Shmoon Arfan, District Secretary of Education Department of GHRT