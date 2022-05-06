A flower garden in your backyard

Dr. Yudhishther
Gardening is a great way to de-stress and to beautify your landscape. If you’re ready to start your own backyard flower garden, we’ll show you how to get started. A little preparation, a little shopping, and a little manual effort are required to achieve the finest results.
There are thousands of popular flower species that are simple to cultivate, but each demand different growth conditions in terms of space, soil, and light. The quantity of sunshine received by the garden area throughout the day is the most significant factor to consider before planting. Decide if your garden will benefit from plants that like partial to full sun or plants that prefer partial to full shade. Shade lovers prefer fewer than six hours of predominantly filtered or dappled sunshine throughout the day, whereas sun lovers want six or more hours of direct sunlight.
It’s also important to consider the size of the garden area. The size of your garden determines how many plants you’ll need and how much soil amendment and mulch you’ll require. To calculate the square footage of a garden bed, measure its length and breadth, then multiply them. Keep this number handy when you’re out shopping. Take note of the soil’s condition. Plan to modify the area well before planting if it is heavy clay, loose sand, or loaded with boulders and roots.
Decide how you want your garden to be laid out, the textures of the leaves, and the color scheme. Are you aiming for a formal or a natural look? Will there be paths that run through the garden? What about stepping stones, sculptures, or a birdbath? Consider how the garden will be viewed, such as from a certain window in the home, from the balcony, and so on. Take note of any obstructions in the way of the planting, such as trees, fences, buildings, or utility lines. Mark the garden plan on the ground using outdoor marking paint, and then draw it out on paper to take to the nursery with you.
Soil, mulch, fertilizer, and flowers are all required. Most gardeners will require enough bagged garden soil and compost to cover the bed with a 3-inch layer of soil and compost. To cover square feet of ground, one cubic foot of bagged soil is required. If your soil is really poor, use extra. A 3-inch layer of mulch will also be required to cover the prepared bed. Fertilizer will enhance the appearance of your garden. It comes in a variety of organic and non-organic forms, including liquid and granules. Use an organic or slow-release, non-organic fertilizer at planting time to ensure a consistent feed throughout the season.
You could grow your own flowers from seeds, but most gardeners choose to buy flower seedlings since they have so many other responsibilities to complete. Choose flowers that will grow in the conditions you’ve chosen. Perennial flowers grow year after year and bloom for only a few weeks throughout the growing season. Plant a variety of perennial flowers that bloom at different times of the year to create an attractive garden that varies with the seasons. Annual flowers bloom profusely during the growing season, but only live for one year. To build continuity, plant a few pockets of annuals also in central locations.
Firstly, remove grass and weeds, as well as the top half- inch to an inch of soil. Place this material in a safe, out-of-the-way spot where it can decompose. Then turn the soil to a depth of 8 to 12 inches using a rototiller or garden spade. Spread a 3-inch layer of garden soil or compost and apply flower fertilizer according to the label instructions and then apply fertilizer according to the label instructions. Mulch the entire bed with a 3-inch layer.
You most likely purchased your flowers with a certain aesthetic in mind. Plant them in the bed without removing them from their containers before digging in and planting them. As indicated on the plant label, follow the grower’s instructions for spacing each type of flower. Pause for a moment and make sure you like the general layout and spacing. If that’s the case, go ahead and plant. If not, now is the time to make changes, purchase additional plants, or return those that are no longer needed.
Do you have any questions on how to correctly plant flowers? Remove the mulch and dig a hole that is as deep as the plant container and slightly broader. Before placing the flower in the soil, gently take it from the pot and loosen the roots. Fill soil around the roots and firm it in with the heel of your palms. Put a layer of mulch back over the plant’s root zone. After you’ve planted all of the flowers, make sure to water them well.
Once you’ve planted your new flower garden, basic upkeep is all that’s required to keep it looking wonderful. As required, rehydrate. To look their best, most flowers require about an inch of water every week. To keep things neat, pull weeds and remove old flower heads every week or two. The laborious task of establishing a fresh flower garden can be completed in a day or two. After that, you’ll be able to enjoy colorful seasons throughout the coming years.
Dr. Yudhishther S. Bagal and Dr. Anjum Ayoub, RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.