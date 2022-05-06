A flower garden in your backyard

Decide how you want your garden to be laid out, the textures of the leaves, and the color scheme. Are you aiming for a formal or a natural look? Will there be paths that run through the garden? What about stepping stones, sculptures, or a birdbath? Consider how the garden will be viewed, such as from a certain window in the home, from the balcony, and so on. Take note of any obstructions in the way of the planting, such as trees, fences, buildings, or utility lines. Mark the garden plan on the ground using outdoor marking paint, and then draw it out on paper to take to the nursery with you.

Soil, mulch, fertilizer, and flowers are all required. Most gardeners will require enough bagged garden soil and compost to cover the bed with a 3-inch layer of soil and compost. To cover square feet of ground, one cubic foot of bagged soil is required. If your soil is really poor, use extra. A 3-inch layer of mulch will also be required to cover the prepared bed. Fertilizer will enhance the appearance of your garden. It comes in a variety of organic and non-organic forms, including liquid and granules. Use an organic or slow-release, non-organic fertilizer at planting time to ensure a consistent feed throughout the season.