A Literary Revival: Bookaroo’s Resurgence and My Role

Abdullah Bin Zubair
In 2013, as a young and curious 5-year-old, I had the opportunity to participate along with my Mom in the Bookaroo Literary Fest held at DPS Srinagar, our school. Even though my memories are fragmented, I vividly recall being captivated by the enchanting story-telling workshops. From that moment on, I eagerly anticipated this annual event, knowing it would bring new people, new experiences, and, of course, new books into my life. The vibrant atmosphere, infectious enthusiasm, and the chance to meet extraordinary individuals always left me spellbound. However, after 2018, unfortunate circumstances led to a temporary halt in the event. But now, after a long five-year absence, Bookaroo made a triumphant return in 2023 under the amazing mentorship of Swati Roy Ma’am. I was overjoyed upon receiving this news, but there was a catch—I had outgrown the age range of Bookaroo’s main target audience: students below the age of 12. To my dismay, I discovered that I was deemed too old for Bookaroo!
Yet, there existed another pathway—an opportunity to be involved as a volunteer. If I could somehow secure a volunteer position, I would be able to contribute to Bookaroo in my own way. And so, I pursued this option, thanks to the incredible individuals at DPS who were coordinating the event. As a first-time volunteer, I embraced this chance to learn and grow. Meeting new people, acquiring books for myself, and engaging with children by assisting them with their activities became the highlights of my experience during the event’s two-day duration.
I was assigned to the “Space Station,” an art activity spearheaded by the remarkable team at DK (Dorling Kindersley) India. DK, a British publishing company renowned for its illustrated books catering to both children and adults, orchestrated this captivating venture. Kingshuk Ghoshal, Nishwan Rasool, and Zarak Rais were the masterminds behind this activity, driven by the aim of educating participants about outer space in a fun and engaging manner. The team presented prints of meteors, planets, and space objects, where I noticed a distinct red and blue color disparity. Curiously, I inquired if these differences were chromatic aberrations occurring during the printing process, only to discover that they were in fact 3D images meant to be viewed using 3D glasses. The children were astounded as they witnessed the planets and meteors come to life in stunning 3D! Additionally, the team had procured a mini telescope, which sparked curiosity among many children. This 1500mm-9500mm telescope provided a sharp and magnified view of the mountain situated behind our school. We engaged in quizzes, art activities, constructed paper rockets, and distributed souvenirs to enthusiastic students eager to expand their knowledge. We even welcomed students from Green Valley Educational Institute, and everyone, including the parents, thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
As a volunteer, I assumed responsibilities such as setting up the venue, organizing stationery, and carrying out various tasks typically entrusted to volunteers. I was fortunate to have the assistance of two other dedicated volunteers, and together we shared equal responsibilities. Our duties involved managing the large number of students, ensuring they had ample art materials, and assisting them with cutting and pasting their creations. Once the event concluded, we diligently cleaned the area and gathered all the stationery in one place. Following the sessions, I took some time to relax and explored the bookshop as a floating volunteer, even purchasing a few books for myself, which I had the privilege of getting signed by the respective authors.
The experience was remarkable, filling the air with pure joy. Admittedly, at times, the sheer number of people overwhelmed me. Nevertheless, it was my first time as a volunteer, and the overall atmosphere exuded greatness. The positive energy permeated every corner, transforming the school into an even more vibrant and lively space. The school radiated with the brilliance of literature, serving as the perfect backdrop for such a literary event.
However, one prominent observation surfaced—the parents. I couldn’t help but notice a dwindling interest in books among students, which could be attributed to the declining reading habits of parents. Nowadays, many parents seem preoccupied with materialistic pursuits, engrossed in their smartphones, and lost in the allure of movies and web series available at their fingertips. Consequently, they gradually lose touch with the world of books. Although I know many individuals who still embrace reading, an undeniable gap appears to have emerged. During the festival, I encountered parents who seemed disinterested in learning themselves or fostering an environment for their children’s learning. It felt as though they were merely strolling through a park, occasionally stopping by without fully immersing themselves in the sessions. Parents frequently interrupted the speakers, their instructions falling on deaf ears. Their lack of cooperation and zombie-like behavior reflected a dearth of proper etiquette, likely rooted in egocentric tendencies. Through this experience, I gained a deeper understanding of the prevailing mindset among many parents.
Nevertheless, despite this aspect, I relished the opportunity to collaborate with the amazing individuals at DK and to assist children eager to engage and have fun. During my time as a volunteer, the school transcended its “conventional identity”, becoming a place of inspiration and discovery. I forged new connections, made friends, and expanded my horizons in ways I never expected. I eagerly anticipate the next edition of Bookaroo at my school. This event has undeniably played a crucial role in shaping my literary journey.
(Student of DPS Srinagar, Abdullah is an author of “No Place For Good” and a Fellow Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC). Besides being shortlisted for UNESCO International Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Contest, he also got an opportunity to recite his poem at Pulitzer’s Fighting Words open mic twice).
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.