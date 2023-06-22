A Literary Revival: Bookaroo’s Resurgence and My Role

Yet, there existed another pathway—an opportunity to be involved as a volunteer. If I could somehow secure a volunteer position, I would be able to contribute to Bookaroo in my own way. And so, I pursued this option, thanks to the incredible individuals at DPS who were coordinating the event. As a first-time volunteer, I embraced this chance to learn and grow. Meeting new people, acquiring books for myself, and engaging with children by assisting them with their activities became the highlights of my experience during the event’s two-day duration.

I was assigned to the “Space Station,” an art activity spearheaded by the remarkable team at DK (Dorling Kindersley) India. DK, a British publishing company renowned for its illustrated books catering to both children and adults, orchestrated this captivating venture. Kingshuk Ghoshal, Nishwan Rasool, and Zarak Rais were the masterminds behind this activity, driven by the aim of educating participants about outer space in a fun and engaging manner. The team presented prints of meteors, planets, and space objects, where I noticed a distinct red and blue color disparity. Curiously, I inquired if these differences were chromatic aberrations occurring during the printing process, only to discover that they were in fact 3D images meant to be viewed using 3D glasses. The children were astounded as they witnessed the planets and meteors come to life in stunning 3D! Additionally, the team had procured a mini telescope, which sparked curiosity among many children. This 1500mm-9500mm telescope provided a sharp and magnified view of the mountain situated behind our school. We engaged in quizzes, art activities, constructed paper rockets, and distributed souvenirs to enthusiastic students eager to expand their knowledge. We even welcomed students from Green Valley Educational Institute, and everyone, including the parents, thoroughly enjoyed the experience.