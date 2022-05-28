A Nostalgic Journey

My studies in Delhi finally culminated in me becoming a cardiologist, the first one of Kashmiri origin. This fulfilled the dream of my mother who herself wanted to serve patients in the form of a nurse. Her role model was Florence Nightingale. My attempts to join Sher I Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) did not succeed despite meeting the then chief minister Mr Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah personally in 1978. I was very disappointed that he did not even ask for my CV.

Nevertheless, I continued my academic pursuits in PGI Chandigarh, G B Pant Hospital and finally at AIIMS in N Delhi. Thereafter I worked in a Trust followed by a corporate hospital of Delhi. Despite the fact that I got international recognition in my profession, I always felt a vacuum in my life. The burning desire of working in Kashmir was always a part of me. In the dark period of the valley in 1990’s when systems collapsed there, I did my best to help sick patients coming to AIIMS from the valley. Finally, it was Mufti Mohammed Syed Sahab, the CM at that time who first gave me the opportunity of seeing patients in the Govt owned Kashmir Nursing Home at the Gupkar Road. Thereafter I used to go regularly to see patients periodically. I helped in initiating the angioplasty programs in SKIMS and also in a private hospital, Khyber Medical Institute. This gave me some happiness but not satisfaction.