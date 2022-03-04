A saint of great influence

His shrine at Chogal, Handwara is visited by people of all faiths. Chogal village is located in Handwara Tehsil of Kupwara district in Jammu & Kashmir.

From the available written sources the author of this column came to know that this mystic was a very close disciple of Hazrat Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom RA. Unfortunately no record of his birth year is available. The locals have no knowledge of his early life and birth place. The reason probably is that this mystic spent most of his time in cave meditations under the tutelage of Hazrat Shiekh Hamzah Makhdoom, and on the instructions of whom he spent his last days at Chogal village of Kupwara.