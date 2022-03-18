A scientist and a spiritual guide

Rice Research Station Khudwani emerged as main Research Station. With Hamdani Sahib as Rice Specialist. An ambitious programme of improved seed production, and of newly evolved varieties was launched. Thereby catering huge area under Rice Cultivation year after year.

Khudwani Station got the name and fame, and a place on the map of National / International Rice Research Stations for Coordinated Research Projects. In appreciation of his work Hamdani Sahib was sponsored for higher training in Rice Research at International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines. He rubbed his shoulders there with scientists of international repute. Enriched with knowledge and techniques he came and shared the same with his colleagues and associates. His Research Station was identified as Zonal Research Station for International Coordinated Research Project especially for High Altitude Research and Cold Resistant Varieties of Rice. Hamdani Sahib was the Zonal Coordinator. Dr. W. Freeman, Director International Coordinated Research Project of Rockefeller Foundation U.S.A. would often come to Khudwani to monitor the Research work in fields and labs. He had great regard for Hamdani Sahib, who was a soft spoken person and one of the most respected officers of Agriculture and Horticulture Fraternity of the State. In recognition of his dedication and contribution he was promoted and elevated as Director / H.O.D. He retired as Director Command Area Kashmir in 1986.