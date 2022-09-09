A story on the fall of cricket

Ravi Mandrekar, the author of the book (Full name: ‘Bouncer – The Story of David and Goliath in MCA’), is a former office bearer of the MCA, is an insider in the game and is President of the Hindu Gymkhana Club. The Club which is one of the founder members of the Bombay Cricket Association, the body now known as the MCA.

The MCA was established in 1930 and is the governing body for cricket in the city and the extended suburbs. The MCA is run by a managing committee which is elected every two years by the general body consisting of 350 member-clubs. The MCA owes its rich cricket heritage to the quadrangular and pentangular tournaments played in Bombay with star cricketers of the country participating in them. Bombay was considered the nursery of Indian Cricket and has given the country nearly 70 test cricketers. The MCA has dominated the Ranji Trophy, the most noted domestic first-class cricket championship conducted by the BCCI since 1934-35, winning 41 out of 87 times the tournament has been played. The MCA also has a record 15 victories in a row (from 1958–59 to 1972–73), reflecting the golden period of cricket in Mumbai. Now, Mumbai’s Ranji trophy team struggles at the initial stages and has lost to teams from Chhatisgarh and Puduchery. There appears to have been an all-round fall.