A Tragic Story of Kashmir

The infamous “Jagmohan Conspiracy theory”, which has no takers internationally (except in Pakistan) that has been artificially pushed by some sections is more like rubbing salt in the wounds of our Kashmiri Pundit community as it maligns them of being an accomplice in violence against Kashmiri Muslims. Most displaced Kashmiri Pundits feel deeply hurt by this fraudulent and malicious propaganda that basically says that Kashmiri Pundits left Kashmir valley on the insistence of the then Governor Jagmohan, so that Kashmiri Muslims could be subjected to violence. This is such an unfortunate narrative, which basically vilifies Kashmiri Pundits. Things are made worst by the proliferation of toxic Hindu phobia that has grown exponentially in some sections of Kashmir valley in last three decades. We should now start talking about what befell this community, as the reality stands; also about nearly 200 Hindu temples that were damaged, destroyed and desecrated after Kashmiri