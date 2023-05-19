A trip to Iran

Every country has its own beauty, some countries have more things to visit and some have less, in case of Iran, she has the most interesting destinations then many countries. Iran covers an area of 1,648,195 km making it the 4th largest country in south western Asia, with coastline 2,815 km. There are no major river systems in the country, and historically transportation was by means of caravans that followed routes traversing gaps and passes in the mountains. Much of Iran consists of central desert.

The long and the complete history of Iran is just brilliant. The Persians were the most civilized, advanced people of their era who had the greatest empires of the time. Zorastriansm was the state religion until the Muslim conquest of Persia, when in 632 A.D., Umar Ibn Al-Khattab completely took over the Sassanian empire by 651 A.D. By 674 Muslims had conquered greater Khorasan. Interestingly European powers never colonised Iran, but this did not protect it from colonial reach of the United Kingdom and in the late 19th century, the British–Indian company had established a monopoly over tobacco trade in the country at the expense of the local merchants. Britain controlled Iran’s oil for some time, but Iran remained as Empire with over 3000 years of history.