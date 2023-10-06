A Visit to some prominent sites

Mohsin Nazir
The Department of History, Government Degree College Pulwama organized a historical tour, offering a captivating exploration of Kashmir’s ancient treasures. The tour led us to Five remarkable sites: Awantiswani Temple, Awantishivara Temple, Achabal Garden, Martand Sun Temple and Mattan Temple. The tour underwent under the able guidance of Professor Dr Aushaq Hussain Dar, Head Department of History, Professor Muzaffar Ahmad and Professor Ruhi Jan.
Awantiswami Temple
Our first stop was the Awantiswamin Temple, located in Awantipora of district Pulwama, J&K. The temple was dedicated to Lord Vishnu and was built by Awantivermana of Utpala dynasty in 9th Century. The site is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India ( ASI ). Locals call the temple as Pandav Lari, meaning the house of Pandavas. The temple is remembered in popular memory as consisting of main shrine at the centre and four subsidiary shrines on four corners. The relief sculptures constitute an important feature of this temple complex, the images of gods and goddess, birds and animals are beautifully sculpted on the walls speak about the artistic skill of Kashmir sculptures during the period.
Awantishiwara Temple
Then we reached Awantishiwara Temple dedicated to Shiva. It’s another Temple which was built during the reign of Awantivermana of Utpala dynasty during 855-833 AD Century. The temple is located near about a kilometer to the north west of Awantiswami Temple. The Awantishiwara Temple is an example of early medieval Hindu temple architecture. Constructed in the Kashmiri architectural style. The temples are adorned with intricate stone carvings depicting various Hindu deities, mythical creatures, and religious motifs. These carvings showcase the artistic and architectural skills of that time. The Awantishiwara Temple complex is set against a picturesque backdrop of the Himalayan mountains.
Achabal Garden
Then we left for Achabal garden. A beautiful garden located in Achabal, a town of Anantnag district of J&K. The garden is considered as one of the best Mughal gardens in India. It is believed to be built by Mughal Empress Nur Jahan (Light of the World ), wife of Jehangir. The most attractive features of the garden that we saw is that it is watered by one of the sacred mountain spring of the neighboring hill, the fountains in water spring of the garden and the big chinar trees. After spending some time in this beautiful garden our group had lunch. As we savored our lunch, conversation flowed effortlessly.
Martand Sun Temple
As the clock struck 2 PM, we reached the entrance of the Martand Sun Temple located at Mattan in Anantnag district of J&K. about sixty kilometers away from Srinagar. The Sun Temple is one of the earliest and largest temple built in Kashmir valley. The temple was built in 8th Century by Lalitaditya Muktapida, the third ruler of Karkota dynasty. The Martand temple was dedicated to Lord Surya ( Sun God ). This temple is now in a ruinous condition but still able to demonstrate glimpse of ancient Kashmiri architecture like. A large rectangular courtyard surrounded by a colonnade of numerous columns, which were intricately carved with detailed sculptures, its solid walls and bold outlines. The temple is known for its exquisite stone carvings, including depictions of various deities, mythical creatures, and intricate geometric patterns. The carvings are a testament to the artistic and architectural skills of the time. The main sanctum of the temple once housed the idol of Surya, but it is now empty.
Mattan Temple
We had a refreshing halt at Mattan Temple, renowned for its unique fish resort. While exploring the temple and its scenery surroundings, we were introduced the cultural blend of tradition and recreation that temple represents. The Mattan Temple, also known as the Mattan Sahib Gurdwara, is a religious site located in the district Anantnag of J&K. It holds significance for both Hindu and Sikh communities and is associated with various legends and historical events. The temple is primarily dedicated to Lord Shiva Lingam as the main deity. However, there is a Sikh Gurudwara adjacent to the temple.
Unveiling Historical Tragedy
I had a little discussion with professor Aushaq Hussain Dar, esteemed Head, Department of History. We delved into the topic of temple destruction. Dar Sahab shared his insights, highlighting that there are indeed multiple perceptions on the cause of temple destructions throughout history. He mentioned that events have been attributed to various factors like natural disasters like earthquake, floods. As per Jonaraja and Hasan Ali, Sikander Shah Miri (1389-1413) demolished the temple.
Sanctity of Ancient Temples
During my visit, I was struck by the sight of renovating measures undertaken on these historically significant Temples. While the intention behind renovating may be to ensure the structural integrity and safety of these temples, it raised concerns about the preservation of their authenticity and historical value. Renovating, which often involves modern construction techniques and material, can sometimes alter the original aesthetic and architectural characteristics of these ancient historical temples. Ancient temples are architectural gems that provide a glimpse into artistic and cultural sensibilities of their times. Renovations can inadvertently erase or modify these unique historical features, making it difficult to appreciate their original beauty. Ancient temples often represent the pinnacle of architectural and artistic achievements of their respective eras. Changing their aesthetics can diminish their artistic and historical value. To some extent it is beneficial for the preservation of ancient sites.
Conclusion
The historical tour organized by the Department of History on 31, August 2023, was an enriching journey through time. It allowed us to connect with Kashmir’s illustrious past, appreciate architectural wonders and gain a deeper understanding of the regions cultural and religious heritage. We extend our gratitude to the Department of History, our knowledgeable Professors especially Dr Aushaq Hussain Dar, Head Department of History and all other involved in making this historical tour an unforgettable experience. The inclusion of Mattan Temple, with its unique fish resort, added an interesting dimension to our exploration of Kashmir’s heritage.
Mohsin Nazir Parray is pursuing Bachelor’s degree in History at Government Degree College Pulwama.