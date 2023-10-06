A Visit to some prominent sites

Martand Sun Temple

As the clock struck 2 PM, we reached the entrance of the Martand Sun Temple located at Mattan in Anantnag district of J&K. about sixty kilometers away from Srinagar. The Sun Temple is one of the earliest and largest temple built in Kashmir valley. The temple was built in 8th Century by Lalitaditya Muktapida, the third ruler of Karkota dynasty. The Martand temple was dedicated to Lord Surya ( Sun God ). This temple is now in a ruinous condition but still able to demonstrate glimpse of ancient Kashmiri architecture like. A large rectangular courtyard surrounded by a colonnade of numerous columns, which were intricately carved with detailed sculptures, its solid walls and bold outlines. The temple is known for its exquisite stone carvings, including depictions of various deities, mythical creatures, and intricate geometric patterns. The carvings are a testament to the artistic and architectural skills of the time. The main sanctum of the temple once housed the idol of Surya, but it is now empty.