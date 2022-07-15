Abe Assassination: What I learnt 55 years ago

DD(S) asked me to post policemen throughout the Prime Minister’s road journeys, facing the public. This was totally new to us as it was thought impolite for uniformed policemen to turn away from the VIP and not salute her or him while passing. Another important lesson he taught me was that the VIP was most vulnerable at the alighting and departure points as all attention would be in receiving her or him and garlanding the VIP, while forgetting the crowd, the people who were around. Also, after the public meeting, a tendency to relax would set in, while escorting the VIP to the car.

The fabled US Secret Service forgot these lessons on March 30, 1981. President Ronald Reagan had gone to the Hilton Hotel, Washington DC for a luncheon-address to the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations which is the largest federation of unions in the United States representing more than 12 million workers. The Secret Service (SS) had considered the Washington Hilton very safe, as a secure passageway known as the “President’s Walk” was built after the 1963 assassination of President John.F. Kennedy. The SS was confident as they had screened the invitees. Also, the president’s public exposure would be only for 30 feet while entering and exiting the hotel to reach the secure limousine.