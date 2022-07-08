About Death and Dying

All the same dying has its own biology and symptoms. It’s a diagnosis in itself. While the weeks and days leading up to death can vary from person to person, the hours before death are similar across the vast majority of human afflictions. Some symptoms, like the death rattle, air hunger and terminal agitation, appear agonizing to us out of empathy; but aren’t usually uncomfortable for the dying person. These symptoms are well-treated with medications and with hospice availability increasing worldwide, it is rare to die in pain. While few of us will experience all the symptoms of dying, most of us will have at least one, if not more. This is what we the caregivers should expect while handling our loved ones during the last hours of their sojourn on this Earth.

If an elderly has a terminal illness, knowing death may be near is often difficult to comprehend. Understanding what to expect may make things a little easier. It is important to recognize the signs that death may be near. Any person approaching death, becomes less active. This means the body needs lesser energy; he or she may stop eating or drinking as much, as his appetite gradually reduces. A person may completely stop eating a few days before his death. When this happens, it helps to keep their lips moistened with honey or a lip balm, so that they are not uncomfortable.