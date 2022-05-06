Advanced Methodologies of Resisting Earthquakes

Fig 2: Base isolation system.

2. Seismic Dampers: This method of improving the seismic performance of structures is analogous to hydraulic shock absorbers in cars which absorb shocks or sudden jerks, so that the vibrations are being prevented from moving above to the frame of the car. In other words, the dampers perform the function of energy dissipaters by transforming the earthquake induced energy into heat and other forms of energy which ensures protection of human lives and the property. A damper may consist of piston head inside a cylinder filled with silicone oil and when an earthquake occurs, the building leads the vibration energy to strike into the piston, which pushes against the oil, as a result the energy is transformed into heat, dissipating earthquake vibrations.

During an earthquake event, the damages which the structure has undergone need to be repaired, which is a very expensive method and in certain cases requires evacuation of the building, while as by installing seismic dampers/ energy dissipation device to the new and already existing structures in place of structural elements like diagonal bracings, earthquake-induced energy can dissipate efficiently and hence the potential of the building to combat the earthquakes without any major damage shall be improved to substantial degree. Listed below are the commonly used seismic dampers: