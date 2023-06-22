Advent of Evolutionary Medicine

Rapid technological advancements over the past few decades are leading to a deeper understanding of the etiology (causation) and pathophysiology (mechanisms) as well as therapeutics (treatment) of the disease. More we understand the phenomena responsible for the disease more we are led towards the evolutionary changes that have occurred in our genotype (complete set of genetic material of an organism) and phenotype (set of observable traits and characteristics of an organism) over centuries and millennia together. Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine for the year 2022 Svante Paabo while sequencing ancestral human genome reported that the major genetic risk factor for severe COVID-19 has been inherited from our ancestors called Neanderthals and that some other sequences in the same genome also gave modern humans much needed protection against such viruses. Thus, the problem as well as the solution ostensibly lies in our genes. Perhaps all that we need to do is to explore our genome well in order to identify such risks and protective factors among our genes. If we succeed in doing that through modern technological tools like bio-informatics (application of tools of computation and analysis to the capture and interpretation of biological data), chemoinformatics (use of chemical information with computer and information science techniques in a range of descriptive and prescriptive problems), genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabonomics, we shall be in a better position to control and overcome disease. Thereby the focus of disease control shall shift from treatment and curation to protection and prevention leading to an integrated and holistic disease management system.

Cancer is believed to strike obese and elderly people more than the young and small creatures. However, in spite of their large body size and greater life expectancy, elephants defy this logic and exhibit less than five percent mortality due to cancer as against twenty five percent mortality in humans. Well-known secret behind this cancer resistance is that they possess twenty copies of p53 gene alongwith their forty alleles as against only one copy and two alleles in humans. No wonder p53 gene is known as ‘guardian of the genome’ because it plays a crucial role in regulating the inherent repair mechanisms of the DNA and suppresses any unwanted and uncontrolled cell growth as a result of changes or mutations occurring in DNA with each cell division cycle. Cellular senescence is yet another evolutionary adaptation found among naked mole-rats that provides them an effective form of anticancer mechanism, prevents damaged cells from dividing in an uncontrolled and autonomous fashion and developing into cancer. Further they secrete a complex "super sugar" that stops cells from clumping together and forming tumours. Tasmanian devils or Sarcophilus harrisii are also inherently resistant to cancer. If scientists succeed in unravelling these evolutionary protective mechanisms and secrets against dreadful diseases like cancer and decipher the much need genetic code for its resistance, humanity shall be able to tackle the same with greater ease and confidence.