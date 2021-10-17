After inordinate delay, DSEK wakes up to framing of seniority list of teacher cadre

A circular in this regard has been issued by the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and stated that the instructions were conveyed to all sub-ordinate district head offices to prepare and furnish a seniority list of teachers through various communications and reminders.

“The seniority list was not submitted to this office despite lapse of considerable time,” the DSEK circular reads.

In wake of the delay in framing of the seniority list, the administrative department has taken a serious note of the laxity of the officers and asked the directorate to prepare a seniority list of whole teacher cadre after observing all the formalities as required under rules.

“In supersession of all earlier communications made by this office on the subject, it is enjoined upon all the district heads to prepare a tentative seniority list of the whole teacher cadre in respective districts for inviting objections,” the circular reads.

The subordinate offices have been asked to give wide publicity to the seniority list and a final seniority list be framed in accordance with seniority, inter-se-merit and other merits as envisaged in rule 24 of Classification Control and Appeal Rules of 1956.

Moreover, the district heads have been asked to verify all the original documents including appointment and regularization order, service records and other relevant documents in respect of all the enlisted teachers and shall record the certificates while forwarding the seniority list to the directorate.

The seniority list should be supported with the documents which will establish that the teachers enlisted in the seniority list are holding genuine appointments in the department and have been appointed by the competent authority on the substantive posts and do not fall under fake unregularized ReT, migrant substitutes, FAT Teachers.

“The seniority list should be supported with supporting documents to verify that the ReT teachers have been engaged in the department by the competent authority and have been regularized as teacher Grade II and Grade III by the competent authority,” the circular reads.

The attached documents should also verify that the enlisted teachers have qualified the degree from the recognized universities (University of Kashmir and Jammu University).

“All the aspirants belonging to reserved categories should have genuine certificates issued by the competent authority in terms of SRO 294 of 2005.

“The particulars recorded in the seniority list of each teacher should be verified with reference to their service records, documents and testimonials. None of the teachers working in the district on substantive posts should be left out in the seniority list,” it reads.