Age is just a number

For 28 days, this mother outside NICU struggling with her cesarean section wound waiting to see her newborn baby. One could feel the pain and despair in the eyes of this mother. It has haunted me since that day.

Many years later when I was working as resident in Accident and

Emergency ward of SKIMS, an old lady was brought in unconscious state by her frail husband and neighbors. She closed her eyes forever waiting for her three sons to come at the gate of Emergency department. They all worked and lived aboard. Here again I could feel the pain in the eyes of this old mother to have one glimpse of her sons. This changed my course of thinking and life.

Because of their children, are mothers destined only to bear pain?