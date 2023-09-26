Ageing in place is the desire to stay in your own home as you get older. Many seniors want to age in place because it gives them a sense of independence, familiarity, and comfort. However, there are some challenges that seniors may face when aging in place.
One challenge is making your home physically accessible and safe. This may mean installing ramps, widening doorways, or adding grab bars in the bathroom. Another challenge is staying socially connected. Seniors who live alone or have limited mobility may have fewer opportunities to socialize, which can lead to isolation.
There are a number of solutions that can help seniors age in place safely and comfortably. One solution is to make home modifications. This may include installing grab bars, ramps, or stairlifts. Another solution is to use ageing-in-place technologies, such as smart home devices that can monitor your home environment and provide assistance in case of an emergency.
Seniors can also stay socially connected by participating in community-based social programs, senior centers, or virtual communication groups.
If you are a senior who is considering ageing in place, it is important to talk to your doctor and other healthcare providers about your needs and how you can best prepare. There are also a number of resources available to help you age in place, such as government programs and non-profit organizations.
Here are some additional tips for ageing in place:
Make sure your home is well-lit and free of clutter.
Install non-slip flooring in your bathroom and other areas of your home where you may be at risk of falling.
Keep your medications organized and in a safe place.
Get regular exercise and checkups from your doctor.
Stay connected with your family and friends.
Ageing in place can be a rewarding experience for seniors. By taking steps to prepare your home and yourself, you can make it possible to stay in your home and enjoy your independence for many years to come.
Dr Murassa Shamshad, Geriatric Specialist, DHSK