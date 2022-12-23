Ahead Of The Trends

Owner of the award-winning jewellery outlet in Srinagar, Shabir Afzal Gojwari, told Greater Kashmir, that the gold market across is steeped in tradition and still highly fragmented. However, over the last few years, the industry has become more organised and regulated in India. Although small independent retailers still dominate the landscape, the market share of chain stores (national and regional) has increased steadily during the last decade.

“We see a lot of trends in fashion and other traditional jewellery sectors. So accordingly, we too have to keep changing. Also, listen to the customer’s feedback and satisfaction,” says Gojwari.