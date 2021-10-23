Ama Saeb, the mystic

Afterwards, this mystic meditated under the spiritual sky. He always wore a long-sleeved torn kurta. He stayed in Sangrama, and Rafiabad, and thousands benefited from him. It is said that he later went to Lolab through Kandi. Meditated on the lofty snowcapped mountains, and in dense forests for months.



He is reported to have meditated inside the cave khankah of Shahnagri. He used to stay hungry and thirsty for long periods. In the first period he used to eat by himself but later he stopped eating and drinking with his own hands. However, he would take a morsel or two, when other's served him with their hands.