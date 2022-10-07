Amazon India announces special diversity grant to support entrepreneurs

Rachna Kher, Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner from Pune commented, “The journey from corporate sector to a successful entrepreneur as Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner has been an enriching experience for me. Embarking on this journey with my business partner, Priya Junagade in 2018 wasn’t easy but we decided to dream chase our dreams. As part of the program, Amazon has provided us with all the required knowledge, training and skills to build a strong business foundation.”

In 2021, Amazon expanded the Delivery Service Partner program in India to support aspiring entrepreneurs to develop and launch their delivery services, even if they had no prior delivery expertise. Amazon India now has more than 350 entrepreneurs who are part of the program, with more opportunities for diverse partners to build their own businesses. Over the years, the Delivery Service Program is a network of more than 1,000 delivery stations around the world, and has expanded to more than 14 countries, including United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, the Netherlands, India, Belgium, and Austria. It most recently launched the program in Saudi Arabia, which is the first Middle Eastern country where the DSP program operates.