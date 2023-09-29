An artistic journey of achievements

His first scripted, directed and acted humorous Kashmiri stage play, which earned him instant fame and all round acknowledgement was “Mokjaar” , meaning Deliverance. It explored the social theme of the family anxieties and concerns. The play was laced with the combinations of satire, humour spiked dialogues, witticism layered swipes and comic body movements. Its lead role was played by Ashok Kak himself. It was first staged at the auditorium of Medical Institute, Soura, Srinagar in the year 1985, where Begum Abdullah was the chief guest. The play received thunderous applause from the audience. Its popularity has been so immense that it has been staged more than 80 times by the different theatres and drama clubs of Kashmir and has repeatedly bagged many prizes. In the press reviews that followed, the play was ranked next to the famous radio drama series “Machama” due to its laughter and humorous content.

“Anokhay Lal” is another prominent play written, directed and acted by Shri Kak, which has received huge applause when first staged at Tagore Hall Srinagar. Its candid humour and captivating artistry won him great admiration and acclaim. Due to its popularity, it was also serialised into five episodes for telecast from Srinagar TV station in the year 1997-98 under the title “Nendri-mout” meaning sleep addicted. It was produced by Rafi Haider. Its adaptation was subsequently broadcast from the radio station Srinagar.