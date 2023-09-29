An artistic journey of achievements

Upender Ambardar
Ashok Kak, who enacted the stock character role of “Ismala” (Ismail) in the famous and widely listened Radio serial programme Zoondub of yesteryears, is a household name amongst the radio listeners of Kashmir. Zoondub was broadcast daily at 7.30 am from Srinagar Radio Station during the summers and at 9 am during the winter months. Ashok KaK who played the role of “Ismala”, alias “Ismail Pyetkharach”, was a junior domestic help in the said programme. The said program had three stock characters of domestic help in the form of renowned broadcaster Shri Pushkar Bhan acting as “Mama”, the senior home attendant followed by “Ismala” as a junior domestic help. Ashok Kak, apart from being a popular radio and TV artist, and an acclaimed Kashmiri playwright , is also a celebrated stage artist famously known for his humorous roles on the stage and in the live shows. He, besides being a satirist, is also known for his hilarious mannerism, funny behaviour and comical dialogue delivery. He is also recognised for his sarcasm, fun laced punch lines and jovial tone of articulation. His comic gesticulations, expressive eyes, dangling arms and drooping shoulder not only amuse but also bring spontaneous smile and laughter to the viewers.
His first scripted, directed and acted humorous Kashmiri stage play, which earned him instant fame and all round acknowledgement was “Mokjaar” , meaning Deliverance. It explored the social theme of the family anxieties and concerns. The play was laced with the combinations of satire, humour spiked dialogues, witticism layered swipes and comic body movements. Its lead role was played by Ashok Kak himself. It was first staged at the auditorium of Medical Institute, Soura, Srinagar in the year 1985, where Begum Abdullah was the chief guest. The play received thunderous applause from the audience. Its popularity has been so immense that it has been staged more than 80 times by the different theatres and drama clubs of Kashmir and has repeatedly bagged many prizes. In the press reviews that followed, the play was ranked next to the famous radio drama series “Machama” due to its laughter and humorous content.
“Anokhay Lal” is another prominent play written, directed and acted by Shri Kak, which has received huge applause when first staged at Tagore Hall Srinagar. Its candid humour and captivating artistry won him great admiration and acclaim. Due to its popularity, it was also serialised into five episodes for telecast from Srinagar TV station in the year 1997-98 under the title “Nendri-mout” meaning sleep addicted. It was produced by Rafi Haider. Its adaptation was subsequently broadcast from the radio station Srinagar.
Another of his landmark straight faced humours play is “Ghar Pyeth Zaamtur” meaning the bride groom adopted by the in-laws. It revolves around a son-in-law who is made to work tirelessly without any let up by his in-laws. He is so caught up in the burdensome toiling that he frequently lapses into day dreaming about his assumed affluence and high living. Its satirical setting and engaging acting also enthralled the audience.
“Kanjoos” meaning Miser is his another scripted, acted and directed stage play which made the viewers burst into spurts of laughter. It captures the dilemmas and predicament of a stingy person. Its Hindi translation titled “Antim-yatra” also received roaring applause from the viewers. Due to its popularity,it was also staged at FICCI auditorium, New Delhi by the Urdu service of All India Radio. It was also translated into Gojri and subsequently broadcast from the radio station. “Chatjee Tae Patjee” meaning the dilemmas after the declining age of 40 years is another of his powerful stage plays which has won hearts of the spectators. The lead role of Raka, performed by the artist himself won him many praises. Due to its popularity, it has also been staged repeatedly by the different drama clubs of Kashmir.
“Adhri-zaet” meaning agglutination is another of his highly hailed, well-crafted and skilfully directed stage play having the symbolic setting and allegorical theme of militancy. It blends wit and humour into the narrative. It reflects subtle digs on the urge to have disentanglement from the militancy, but falls short of complete disengagement. The extent of popularity and success it generated can be gauged from the fact that it was transliterated into all the regional languages of the country and their adaptations were broadcast from all the regional radio stations of the country on national hook up in the program “National Programme of Plays”. This play was first broadcast from Srinagar radio and was subsequently performed on the stage. The cast in the form of celebrated artists like Ayash Arif, Farooq Sheikh, Parvez Masoodi and Safiya Manzoor when staged first effectively captured the essence of the play.
Another of his landmark comical radio and stage play, which has received outstanding praise and fame is titled “Drama Tae Hakekat” meaning drama and reality. The sizzling performance by Aslam Sher Khan as hero, Shaheen Sidiq as heroine and Safia Manzoor, Prana Shangloo and M.Y Manzar as supporting actors, won the hearts of the people when it was staged . It was a remarkable play as it was produced without any sound effects. The audience response in the form of appreciative shouts, hoots, jeers, laughter roars and applause substituted for the required sound effects and the scenes change over.
“Filmaria”, a humour filled stage play entirely based on the Bollywood movie titles, is Ashok Kak’s another outstanding play which has enthralled the audience. The captivating performances by the reputed artists like Ayash Arif, Farooq Sheikh and Safia Manzoor added to its gripping vigour. It due to its popularity was also staged at FICCI auditorium New Delhi with Ashok Kak in the main role, aptly assisted by Shaheen Rishi, Hakeem Javed, Safia Manzoor and Shamima Rahim. It was also serialised into 10 episodes for the TV and was telecast from DDK, Srinagar in the year 1995-96, the Producer being Riyaz Geelani. Its main performing artists were Bharti Zadoo, Nujhat Praveen and Suman Tikoo. The under current theme of the play was the menace of dowry.
His one more admired radio play is “Inteqaam” meaning revenge. The central theme revolves around the self-inflicted mental and emotional distress suffered by a son for the guilt of having failed to stop the discordant conduct of his spouse towards his mother. He eventually leaves the home and becomes a renouncer. It was a unique play as it had only one character in it. It was also translated into Urdu. The splendid performance by Qazi Faiz in Kashmiri, and that of Ashfaq Lone in Urdu version, won them all round appreciation.
“Panun Tae Paroudh” meaning adored one and the stranger is his one more remarkable TV play. The cast had versatile artists like Ashok Kak, Asha Zaroo, Bharati Zaroo, Bansi Mattoo with Vinay Raina, who played the lead role. Its adaptation was also broadcast from Srinagar radio station. Due to its popularity, it was subsequently made into 5 episodes by TV station Srinagar, the producer being Saahil Farooq. His radio drama “Posh-vaaer”, symbolically based on Kargil war, having the stock characters of Sikander as then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Hayat Khan as Nawaz Sharif, also enjoyed good popularity. “Malyun Kroun” meaning attachment with parental house is another of his noted radio plays, which is centred on the life style changes experienced by a newlywed at her in-laws house. Two more popular TV programmes having a blend of humorous comparing interspersed with Kashmiri songs were written and acted in by him. One of them running into 23 episodes, supported by Virender Koul was telecast in the year 1998-99. The second programme, which had 10 episodes, was telecast in the year 2004. They were produced by Shabbir Haider for DDK Srinagar. His other prominent plays are “Maej Tae Mummy”, “Hero Heera Lal”, “Dil-ik-Armaan”, “Lagaye-Balaye”, “Dalwanzun”, “Bostan”, “Sonu-Monu”, “Shothie Chu Marun”, “Bae Chus Graduate”, “Yalaaj”, “Loveria” and “Apuz Wanun Chu Gunaah, Magar?”
“Ilaaj” , meaning treatment is one more entertaining stage play, the adaptation of which was also broadcast from Srinagar Station. “Ek Shayam Wadiyaa Gul ke Naam” his another appreciated play was also staged at New Delhi.
Ashok Kak started his artistic journey with the National Theatre, Srinagar, and then worked with Rang Manch, Shah Theatre and is presently associated with Gulshan Cultural Forum as its Vice president. He has independently produced about 200 radio dramas in Kashmiri and Urdu for broadcast from Srinagar Radio station. He has made use of experimental techniques in some of his productions, casting away the conventional stereotypes. Many of his written plays have also been produced deftly for broadcast from Srinagar station by the reputed Producer and Broadcaster Shamshad Kralwari. Ashok Kak as a playwright, can be regarded as an observational social realist cum comic artist as his plays are based on the nuances of life and everyday social happenings. He is a post graduate in Hindi from Kashmir University and has served as a Senior Announcer at Srinagar station of Akashvani.
He has also written two books - “Sath Saeder” and “Poshvaer”, which include 7 Kashmiri plays each. Two more of his Kashmiri books, which are under publication, are titled “Ye Ti Chu Banaan” and “Ulfat”. Both of these comprise of 7 playlets each. He has also sung about 6 humorous songs in Kashmiri for broadcast from the Yuvani service of Srinagar Station. His humorous duet, sung with Dhananjay Koul, having composition by the famous musician Mohd Ashraf Khan and production guidance of the legendary Bhajan Sopori, presented at Tagore Hall Srinagar in the year 1988 received a cheering response from the audience. Its lyricist was Fyaz Tilgami. He has received many prestigious awards like Sadiq memorial award, All India National Youth Forum award, Cultural Committee Annual Day award of SKIMMS Srinagar, besides having bagged the exalted Akashvani awards three times.
Ashok Kak’s radio dramas and stage plays, which are filled with humour and satire, a reflection of the society, are keeping us entertained over the years. Its pertinent to say that Ashok Kak is an acknowledged Kashmiri playwright and a famous stage, radio and TV artist, who is known for his masterful and captivating performances.
Upinder Ambardar, a renowned broadcaster and author.