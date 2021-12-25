An elusive calm

The policy makers in Pakistan need to understand that fighting a proxy war hasn’t helped them in Kashmir. In fact it has maligned the image of Pakistan and its denizens worldwide. Entire world is of the opinion that Pakistan is a breeding ground and a safe haven for terrorists and all its citizens are terrorists. If the people, who are obsessed with India, don’t change their mindset and keep on investing in terror groups and terrorists it would lead to Pakistan paying a heavy price for its misadventures. The ISI eyeing Punjab is an indication that Pakistan to a great extent has understood that militancy in J&K is on its last legs. Neither the local militants, nor the ultras of Pakistani origin are making any impact as the security forces are thwarting all their ulterior motives.

Pakistani leaders and the ones, who want to bleed India to avenge the defeats its armed forces have suffered at the hands of Indian Army, should realize that their country is in doldrums. It has turned into a failed state.