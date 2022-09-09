An insight into low cost private schools

There is no set definition of ‘low-fee’, but the commonly used one is that the fee per month is less than an unskilled labourer would earn in a day. LCPSs include any market-oriented-nominally for-profit-school that is dependent on user fees for some or all of its costs. All LCPSs are characterised by a degree of financial independence from the state, and therefore need to attract and retain pupils in order to operate a viable business model. In contrast to elite private schools, they charge fees that low-income families consider relatively affordable.

Over the past five years, there has been considerable focus on LCPSs in developing countries (Rose, 2002; Tooley et al., 2008). However, it is difficult to obtain reliable data on the scale and geographical coverage of these schools. A comprehensive census and geographic information system (GIS) mapping exercise in Patna, Bihar, revealed 1,574 private schools operating in the area, as against official government estimates of 350 (Rangaraju et al., 2012). A recent Annual Status of Education Reports (ASERs) from Pakistan and India indicate that private school enrolments are growing in rural areas. 59% of children in urban areas and 23% in rural areas were enrolled in private schools in Pakistan in 2012. 28.3% of children in rural areas were enrolled in private schools in India in 2012. Increases in private school enrolment were found in almost all Indian states, and in rural areas it has been rising by an annual rate of 10% since 2009. If this rate of growth continues, 50% of children in rural areas of India will be enrolled in private schools by 2018. Sources: ASER Pakistan (2013); Pratham (2013). In Africa, a recent census in Lagos state, Nigeria, found private schools accounted for 57% of all school enrolments (Härmä, 2011a). Another isolated survey, comparing two urban slums in Kenya, found that up to 44% of children were attending LCPSs (Oketch et al., 2010)

The mushrooming of LCPSs, besides playing an important part in achieving Education for All targets and the Millennium Development Goals, can be attributed to several factors: