An introduction to Islamic beliefs

The book starts with a question that whether the man has been made for world or vice versa, this adds beauty to the introduction and make a reader to ponder for a while without turning the page of the very book. Maulana had rightly answered the same in different ways to make our conscience aware about the happenings of life. As we all are known to the fact of being alive, but the question is why have are we here and why without our own will we are being taken back to the place of origin. If this was the case then why we have been sent to face the atrocities and difficulties without any benefit? The same question will arise in our minds whenever we feel helpless in these ways. But to understand the creation plan of God, one should first know about the life which itself is a blessing and to return back is more than that. Let's be on the neutral side of the worldly life and hereafter. If there will not be any superpower to command over anything, Don't you think the things will not work out? Yes, because until and unless we will not surrender to the creator the whole universe will be a fantasy.

As we all know we are living in an era of observational phenomenon, that without observing the things by our senses we are unable to trust it. The terms like paradise, post death life, hell, angels and other things are not visible to the naked eyes, it becomes impossible to believe. But remember human life is eternal but God has divided it into two phases, one the life here on earth (Pre death) and the second one the life after death (Post death). Why God has created such a phenomenon is all to test his believers whether they will fit in the criteria of goodness to enter the second phase of life where immortality is guaranteed. Human desires are uncountable and unsatisfied in the first phase of life as this world is just a trial room, you have to be obedient to the superpower in whatever position you are having in this world.

So the book starts with the creational plan of God and without being acquainted to the "SELF" no one will be able to get familiar with this very creational plan. The man in this world is a unique creation. The creational plan intends that man must spend a period of trial in this present, imperfect world and subsequent to this, according to his deeds, he will enter the right to inhabit the perfect and eternal world, another name for which is Paradise.

Now let's come to the era of present tremendous development in the human fields, the negative and adverse conditions still prevail there but due to the lack of God's creational plan we easily give up and respond negatively to the situations and prove ourselves wrong in the eyes of God to be failures in the examination he has set for us. We should know that this life is just transitory. We have been sent for a cause which has been mentioned in the holy scripts.

Now let's move to the most important topic "DEATH". Everyone whether religious or not, believes that one day death will overcome us. But at the final stage of this first phase of life we are still bound to the questions like what will happen to my children after my death? Who will take the charge of the family, and so on, without being mindful of the coming journey. This all is just due to sense of non accountability and poor belief in the second phase of life. If we only realise that when we are buried we are actually been ushered into another world, we would be more worried about ourselves rather than about the children. This all is because we are non seriousness towards hereafter. We think when we die we simply turn to dust, and how can we be revived? Secondly, the life after death is not visible to us.

If we look at the physical body it is made of tiny particles called cells and these cells are continuously destroyed in the course of our daily life, but on taking the food we replenish them. We can see in a course of 10 years our body cells are completely new and old ones got destroyed. We "ourselves" always remain the same indicates that other portions is is immortal and that is the soul.

The last portion of this amazing book talks about the "GOD ORIENTED LIFE" and that is as far as the earth is oriented to the sun and remains subordinate it will live and same is the case with humans we have to revolve around the teachings of God and have to ponder over the universe to find the symbols of superpower Almighty God to make our belief stronger and to work for the second phase of life to fulfil the eternal quality of being obedient to Allah. Submission to God is the only way of life for both humans and the universe.

Faheem ul Islam pursues Bachelor's Honours Degree in Political Science at Aligarh Muslim University