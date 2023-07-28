Ashura |A Time of Reflection, Remembrance, and Renewal

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds a profound significance for Muslims around the world. It is a time of deep reflection, remembrance, and renewal, invoking emotions that transcend boundaries of time and culture.
On the Tenth day of Muharram, commemorated as youme Ashura, in the year 61 AH, a tragic event took place in Karbala, modern-day Iraq. Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) along with his family and a small group of loyal companions, faced a formidable enemy army. Despite being outnumbered, Imam Hussain (A.S.) refused to compromise his principles and stood against tyranny, sacrificing his life for the greater cause of truth and justice.
This day is synonymous with the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhamma (PBUH). His sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE stands as a symbol of unwavering righteousness and defiance against injustice. As the mournful chant, and elegies echo through the streets, the heartache of his loss becomes palpable, even for those who may not share the same faith.
The rituals of Muharram bear witness to the intensity of emotion that engulf the believers. The processions, known as Taziyah, evoke a sense of grief and sorrow as mourners clad in black march in solemn unity. The rhythmic beating of the chest, accompanied by anguished cries, serves as a cathartic release of pent-up emotions, a collective expression of mourning that unites the community.
Yet, Muharram is not merely a time of mourning; it is a time of spiritual renewal and introspection. The story of Imam Hussein( AS) teaches us the eternal values of justice, compassion, and unwavering faith. It reminds us that in the face of tyranny and oppression, it is our duty to stand firm and strive for a just society. Muharram serves as a reminder to rekindle the flame of righteousness within our hearts and to reevaluate our actions and intentions. Beyond the somber atmosphere, Muharram is a time of solidarity and generosity. Communities come together to provide food and shelter to those in need, illustrating the importance of compassion and selflessness. The spirit of giving, inherent in this month, renews our commitment to serve humanity and uplift those who are marginalised.
The message of Ashura extends beyond religious boundaries. Muharram transcends the boundaries of faith, ethnicity, and nationality and touches upon the universal values of humanity. Imam Hussain’s stand against oppression and his refusal to accept injustice resonates with people from all walks of life. It teaches us to recognize and fight against any form of oppression, regardless of our beliefs or backgrounds, thereby fostering a sense of unity and compassion among humanity.
It serves as a reminder that the struggles faced by Imam Hussein and his followers are not confined to a specific era or region, but resonate with the universal struggle for justice and freedom. As the month of Muharram unfolds, let us embrace the teachings of Imam Hussein and strive to embody the values he upheld. Let us remember that in the darkest of times, our spirits can be ignited with a flicker of hope, and that even the smallest act of kindness can illuminate the path towards a better world.
In the melancholic embrace of Muharram, we find solace, inspiration, and a renewed determination to make a positive difference in the world. May this month be a catalyst for change, awakening the dormant seeds of compassion, justice, and unity within us all.
Author is an Educator by profession