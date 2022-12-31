Ask the doctor

What are the common urinary problems seen in senior citizens?

Elderly men may have difficulty passing urine, slowing of the urine stream and frequently getting up in the night to pass urine, poor stream, intermittent flow or straining when passing urine.

Elderly women may experience increased frequency and urgency of Passing urine, Urinary leakage while going to the toilet, need to get up at night to pass urine.

Other symptoms: Urge to pass the urine again just after you have emptied your bladder and dribbling of urine after you have been to the toilet