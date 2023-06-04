Assessing Environmental Awareness among School Students

Maybe some of you have seen posters, ads, and the like carrying the exhortation ''Go Green!'' But, what does it mean to ''go green''? It takes a variety of forms, but essentially, going green means being mindful of the natural environment and making economic choices that aren't harmful to the earth. For example, this might mean purchasing a glass or ceramic water bottle instead of using disposable plastic water bottles. Plastic takes an incredibly long time to break down, and a significant percentage of plastic makes it to the oceans, where it kills plant and animal life. Going green might also involve using an all-natural hair-care product, instead of a can of aerosol spray containing toxic chemicals. When people ''go green,'' they are practicing environmental awareness.
Environmental awareness means being aware of the natural environment and making choices that benefit the earth, rather than hurt it. Some of the ways to practice environmental awareness include: using safe and non-toxic building supplies, conserving energy and water, recycling, activism, and others. Schools can promote environmental awareness through curriculum integration, outdoor learning opportunities, and waste reduction programs, partnerships with local organizations, and hosting related events and activities.
This can ultimately lead to a more environmentally conscious and responsible society, which is crucial for the long-term well-being of both humanity and the planet. I had the opportunity of teaching Environmental Education to the BEd trainees. I prepared an Environmental awareness tool with the help of BEd pupil teachers and administered it on class 10th government school students of district Srinagar. The sample taken was 200 students. The data was analyzed using the percentage statistics.
The results from the above study that there is a below average level of awareness in government high school students on environmental awareness; we cannot generalize the results due to limited sample size, this study can be replicated on a larger sample and can be studied in comparison to private school students. There is an immediate need to launch environmental sensitization programmes at the school level for developing eco-conscious citizens of tomorrow.
Dr Showkat Rashid Wani, Senior Coordinator, Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir