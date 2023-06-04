Assessing Environmental Awareness among School Students

Maybe some of you have seen posters, ads, and the like carrying the exhortation ''Go Green!'' But, what does it mean to ''go green''? It takes a variety of forms, but essentially, going green means being mindful of the natural environment and making economic choices that aren't harmful to the earth. For example, this might mean purchasing a glass or ceramic water bottle instead of using disposable plastic water bottles. Plastic takes an incredibly long time to break down, and a significant percentage of plastic makes it to the oceans, where it kills plant and animal life. Going green might also involve using an all-natural hair-care product, instead of a can of aerosol spray containing toxic chemicals. When people ''go green,'' they are practicing environmental awareness.