Auditing the incidence of C-Sections

There are limited studies on caesarean delivery on maternal request and neonatal outcomes; therefore. Evaluation of the available literature on caesarean delivery without labor is suggestive of the fact that the risk of respiratory morbidity, including transient tachypnoea of the new-born, respiratory distress syndrome, and persistent pulmonary hypertension, is higher for elective caesarean delivery compared with vaginal delivery, when the delivery is earlier than 39–40 weeks of gestation. The literature on elective caesarean delivery without labor also shows an increased rate of complications related to prematurity (including respiratory symptoms, other neonatal adaptation problems such as hypothermia and hypoglycaemia, and neonatal intensive care unit admissions) for infants delivered by caesarean delivery before 39 weeks of gestation. Because of these potential complications, in the absence of other indications for early delivery, caesarean delivery on maternal request should be avoided and more so before a gestational age of 39 weeks.

